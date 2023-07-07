NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill foreign language teacher accused of making sexually inappropriate comments to female students at Haverhill High School appeared in court Friday.

39-year-old James Fiorentini, the son of Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini, pleaded not guilty to two counts of accosting or annoying another person, both misdemeanors.

The mayor was seen in court supporting his son.

Court documents show Haverhill police were first notified of the alleged inappropriate language in May. One of the victims told police Fiorentini would ask her sexually-charged questions and share graphic details of his sex life during class. Another victim claimed he would try to look down her shirt and up her skirt, and that she was afraid to be left alone with him.

In a statement, Haverhill’s superintendent said they placed Fiorentini on administrative leave as soon as they learned of these allegations.

“The school system is working with legal counsel, and the court system to review the outcome of today’s arraignment and determine our next steps,” the superintendent said in a statement.

Fiorentini is still listed as a teacher on the Haverhill High School staff directory.

Mayor Fiorentini is standing by his son.

“Jay has been a teacher for 15 years,” he told 7NEWS. “He works hard, and he cares about his students…We are confident that when all the facts come out, he will be vindicated, and we look forward to seeing Jay return to the job he loves.”

