MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Commuter Rail conductor accused in an Everett homicide case went before a judge on Thursday.

Brian Green, the son of the MBTA’s Chief of Police Kenneth Green, according to 7NEWS sources, was in Malden District Court where he entered a “not guilty” plea during his arraignment.

Green, 35, is accused of killing 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson in a Central Avenue apartment last month.

Prosecutors allege Green was upset that Sutson was having a relationship with Green’s estranged wife, who still lived in the apartment on Central Avenue the two previously shared. Green, according to the prosecution, still had a key to the apartment.

Sutson was shot and killed in an apartment bedroom on July 19, where prosecutors claim cell phone records and surveillance video show Green had been at the time.

Sources said Green was taken off a commuter train Wednesday in Reading and arrested for murder without incident.

Sutson’s family filled the Malden courtroom Thursday, telling reporters they wanted justice for the loss of their loved one.

When asked if he had a message for the accused, one relative told 7NEWS the things he wished to say were not fit for television.

“It’s devastating, as you can see from just the facts that were presented by the District Attorney’s office, it was a horrendous crime,” Sutson’s cousin said.

MBTA Transit Police Chief Green did not attend the arraignment.

In a statement, the MBTA said the case is a “personal matter for Chief Green and his family” and that the MBTA “is confident in Chief Green’s leadership of the Transit Police.”

Brian Green is currently being held without bail and is due back in court in September.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)