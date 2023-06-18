Rob Schwartz stumbled upon the forgotten manuscripts of his late father, Morrie Schwartz. Now, he wants to honor his father’s legacy by publishing his words.

Morrie was the subject of the best-selling book “Tuesdays with Morrie.” The book was written by one of Morrie’s students at Brandeis University, who visited Morrie during his final days battling ALS.

His son is remembering his father by posthumously publishing his book “The Wisdom of Morrie: Living and Aging Creatively and Joyfully.”

“When I rediscovered the manuscript in the early 2000s I thought it really had a lot of very valuable insights,” Rob said.

Morrie wrote the book from 1988 to 1992 before he was diagnosed with ALS, but the disease prevented him from ever pursuing publishing.

“It’s very prescient, I mean he discusses stuff in the book that we’re just starting to discuss now — ageism, how pernicious ageism is, how elderly people have a great role to play in our society,” Rob said.

Rob said the project, which tackles ageism and aging, took nearly two decades to come together. “The Wisdom of Morrie” is available now.

