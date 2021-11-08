SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the man killed in a car crash in Sharon on Sunday night as the son of a retired firefighter, while another driver involved prepares to be arraigned on a motor vehicle homicide charge.

Nicholas Snyder, 22, of Wrentham is set to be arraigned Monday in Stoughton District Court in connection with the fatal crash that claimed the life of Kevin Earley, 21, of Sharon, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement, the Sharon Firefighters Local 1880 said, “Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the entire Earley family during this difficult time.”

Kevin’s father, Timothy Earley, served the community for more than 25 years, fire officials said.

State police received a call around 8 p.m. Sunday from a witness reporting that a motor vehicle was operating dangerously and erratically on Route 1 northbound.

At the same time, a trooper assigned to a road detail in the area saw the suspect vehicle, a 2020 Nissan Altima, pass his location in the work zone at an extremely high rate of speed, according to state police.

The Nissan almost struck a worker on the detail who had re-entered his truck just seconds earlier, state police said.

The trooper pulled out in an attempt to catch up to the Nissan.

A pursuit was initiated but was terminated before the trooper reached the speeding vehicle, state police added.

The Nissan then reportedly collided with the rear of a Subaru Forrester that was northbound at the intersection of Route 1 and Old Post Road in Sharon.

After striking the Subaru, state police say the Nissan crossed into the southbound lane, where it hit a Dodge Durango.

The driver of the Subaru, identified as Earley, died as a result of the crash, the DA’s office said.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Snyder, was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said. The driver of the Dodge also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sharon Firefighters Association is now collecting donations to assist the Earley family with unexpected arrangement costs.

Donations can be made out to the Sharon Firefighters Association and sent to 211 Main Street, Sharon, MA 02067.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Sharon Police offer our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Earley family today. Please read the attached from the Sharon Firefighters Local 1880. pic.twitter.com/jrdOoJYwjK — Sharonmapolice (@SharonMAPolice) November 8, 2021

