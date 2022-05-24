BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The son of the Mass. State Police colonel will be charged with improperly storing firearms.

Reid Mason, son of State Police Colonel Christopher Mason, went before a clerk magistrate Tuesday morning about an incident that happened back in February.

According to Barnstable police, officers found 22-year-old Mason slumped over the wheel of his car in a parking lot in Hyannis.

“While speaking to Mason, the officers were overwhelmed by a strong odor of alcoholic beverages,” said Barnstable police Lieutenant Joseph Green. “The officers located five total firearms in the front right passenger area. Additionally, they located an assortment of cases of ammunition inside two backpacks.”

At the time, police did not arrest Reid Mason or charge him. They handed the case over to the district attorney who recommended it go before a clerk magistrate.

“Oftentimes the trial court will bring somebody in from a distance because they’re concerned that the public has got attention and they’re worried about something being done for somebody or special treatment — the questions that are being asked,” Mason’s attorney Peter Lloyd explained.

Clerk Magistrate Keith McDonough traveled from Lawrence to Barnstable Tuesday to hear the evidence and decided Reid Mason should face charges.

Reid Mason will now be called to court to face charges of improperly storing firearms.

“Colonel Mason has not and will not seek any involvement or influence over the independent judicial process involving a member of his family. Furthermore, he will appropriately refrain from any further public statement on this pending matter,” a state police spokesperson wrote in a statement.

