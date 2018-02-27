Son punches father at Yarmouth restaurant over texting, police say

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police say they have arrested a juvenile who is accused of punching his father in the face during an argument over texting at dinner.

According to police, officers responded to Montebello Restaurant in Yarmouthport Saturday for a report of an assault.

Officials say the family was having dinner in the restaurant when the father asked his son to stop texting during dinner. The two argued and eventually went outside at which point the son, a juvenile, punched his father in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The father struck his head on the ground and suffered a severe head injury. Yarmouth Police say an off-duty Dennis firefighter, who was at the restaurant, is credited for taking quick actions that helped to save the victim’s life.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested and taken to Yarmouth Police headquarters.

The father was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with face and head wounds. He is expected to survive.

The suspect was eventually released to the custody of his mother and was scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable Juvenile District Court on Tuesday on charges of felony assault and battery on a person over 60.

