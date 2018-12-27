Son ran into burning Avon home in attempt to save father from fire that claimed their lives

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man raced into a burning Avon home to save his father on Christmas night but both family members tragically lost their lives to the fire.

The Orelus family gathered at their Freeman Street home to celebrate the holiday when flames broke out around 9 p.m.

Vladimir Orelus, 28, got his wife and children out of the house as the fire began to spread, but his 70-year-old father Louis Orelus of Avon, who walked with a cane after suffering a stroke, was trapped inside, family members told 7News.

“The wife said, ‘please don’t go.’ He said, ‘I have to go get my father,'” recalled Marie Jacette Scialdone, the mother of Vladimir Orelus and former wife of Louis Orelus.

Vladimir Orelus ran back into the burning house to save his father when he became overcome with smoke.

“That’s the kind of person he is because if he didn’t go back, he would blame himself,” Scialdone said. “He said if he went back, he would save him.”

Firefighters found Vladimir and Louis Orelus unconscious inside.

Vladimir Orelus was pronounced dead as paramedics could be seen conducting CPR on Louis Orelus, who later died at an area hospital, fire officials said.

A boy who suffered a burn injury to his foot was also hospitalized.

The pain of losing two family members has been difficult for Scialdone.

“I am not doing well at all,” she said on Wednesday. “I didn’t go to bed yet since yesterday. I have been up.”

A preliminary investigation revealed that the home had no working smoke alarms, Avon Fire Chief Robert Spurr said.

“This is a terrible tragedy for this family and I offer my heartfelt condolences,” Spurr added. “I would ask everyone to protect their families by making sure they have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and outside sleeping areas.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials said it was likely accidental in nature.

