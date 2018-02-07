MASHPEE, MA (WHDH) - Two people accused of killing a Mashpee man who disappeared last year are under arrest.

Police said his son and another suspect killed Raymond Perry last November.

Officers found the 63-year-old’s body in the woods in Plymouth about a month later.

Investigators said Perry died from blunt force trauma to the head and cutting wounds on his neck.

The suspects have been charged with murder.

