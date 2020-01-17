Song inspires RI boy with brain tumor to create a bucket list

A 10-year-old boy living with an inoperable brain tumor is using a song he learned in school to create his own bucket list.

Shawn Smith of Tiverton says his middle school social studies teacher taught him a song about the states and capitals.

“I started naming places and my mom said, “let’s go!,” the 10-year-old said.

Now Shawn is on his way to visit his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles, and also plans to visit Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.

Although he’s an Eagles fan his dream is to play football with his team at Gillette Stadium.

He hopes to see as much as possible with the time he has left.

