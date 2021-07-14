WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are discussing the strategies that were used to end a highway standoff in Wakefield earlier this month.

Wakefield Police Chief Steven Skory says officers parked dump trucks on Interstate 95 on July 3 to keep the armed suspects, who are part of a group called Rise of the Moors, from taking off during negotiations.

Law enforcement also used a sonic blast that helped them capture the suspects who were hiding in the woods.

“A very high-pitched, audible alarm, which basically disables somebody temporarily,” Skory described, “so they deployed that, and were able to successfully take the remaining nine people into custody.”

Those arrested face several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and the use of body armor in the commission of a crime.

