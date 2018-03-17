Sonic Drive-In to introduce new pickle juice slushy

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WHDH) — Sonic Drive-In is said to be introducing a new pickle juice slushy.

The fast food chain plans to unveil the slushy this summer.

The snow cone-like beverage is flavored with pickle juice and is colored bright green.

Sonic says they will also allow customers to request pickle juice on any menu item, like burgers, tater tots and sundaes.

As of now, Sonic plans to only have the slushy available for a limited time.

