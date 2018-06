Pickle lovers rejoice, Sonic is offering a Pickle Juice Slush Monday.

In a tweet on their Twitter page, the business invited all pickle lovers to get their “tastebuds ready for pickle juice deliciousness.”

Calling all pickle lovers! The Pickle Juice Slush is coming this Monday, June 11th! Get your tastebuds ready for pickle juice deliciousness 😏🥒😎 — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) June 8, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)