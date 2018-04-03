Sonic puts up sign asking customers to stop smoking weed in drive-thru

(WHDH) – A Sonic restaurant in Mississippi has announced that they will not be serving drive-thru customers who are smoking marijuana after one customer blew smoke in an employee’s face.

According to the Sun Herald, the location posted a sign which reads, “ATTENTION: “If you are smoking weed in the drive thru you will not be served! Please show some common courtesy and smoke and air out before pulling up to order.”

Please stop smoking weed in the drive-thru, Gulfport restaurant asks: https://t.co/sL3TOhHWaN pic.twitter.com/RoIx17XmtQ — Sun Herald (@sunherald) March 30, 2018

Store manager Yasman Freeman said the sign was posted about two weeks ago after a customer blew smoke in the face of an underage employee. Freeman also said employees were tired of smelling pot when taking orders.

Freeman said that since posting the warning, they have not had any incidents, but plenty of customers have taken photos of the sign.

