“Sonic the Hedgehog” fans upset with the redesign of the animated character can expect more changes after the director caught wind of the criticism.

The trailer for the upcoming film dropped Tuesday, leaving several people complaining that Sonic looked nothing like the classic character.

One of the biggest issues fans had were with his teeth, calling them too human-like.

Director of the film, Jeff Fowler, took to Twitter to thank the fans for their criticism.

“The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you wants changes,” he wrote. “It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be…”

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is set to be released in November.

