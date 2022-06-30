BOSTON (WHDH) - A part owner and bartender of Sons of Boston is due in court Thursday morning.

Alisha Dumeer, 34, is being indicted on an accessory charge after the fact to murder charge in the stabbing death of Daniel Martinez, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney hasn’t said why Dumeer is facing that charge but said the case involves the death of Martinez and the actions of two employees after the stabbing earlier this year.

Alvaro Larrama, 38, is charged with murdering Martinez, with officials saying he stabbed the Marine veteran after a confrontation outside the Sons of Boston bar, where Larrama was working as a bouncer.

Prosecutors added new charges earlier this month for a separate assault a few weeks before Martinez’s death.

The Martinez family and their attorney are expected to speak more after the hearing Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)