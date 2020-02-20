Sony pulls out of PAX East in Boston amid coronavirus concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will not be participating in the PAX East convention in Boston this year amid growing concerns about the deadly coronavirus.

In a statement, Sony Interactive Entertainment said, “We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern.”

The PAX East convention is slated to run from Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Boston Exhibition and Convention Center.

PAX Event Director Kyle Marsden-Kish addressed Sony’s decision in a statement saying, “While we are saddened that Sony will no longer have a presence at PAX East 2020, we look forward to welcoming our friends at Sony to future PAX events and are focused on making PAX East 2020 a successful and enjoyable event for all attendees and exhibitors.”

Despite Boston being at low risk for the virus, Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters that he understood Sony’s wish to exercise caution.

“I certainly believe that everybody is being exceedingly cautious as they should be with respect to the potential spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh feels the city is a safe place to host the convention.

In a statement, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said, “We have been taking every precaution to keep our city and our residents healthy and safe. We are confident that through the Boston Public Health Commission’s work with our state and federal partners, Boston is a safe place to host events like this one.”

A UMass Boston student was Massachusetts’ first and only confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Update on PlayStation’s presence at PAX East: https://t.co/BLeRha1BKw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 19, 2020

