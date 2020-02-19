Sony pulls out of PAX East in Boston amid coronavirus concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will not be participating in the PAX East convention in Boston this year amid growing concerns about the deadly coronavirus.

In a statement, Sony Interactive Entertainment said, “We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern.”

The PAX East convention is slated to run from Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Boston Exhibition and Convention Center.

PAX Event Director Kyle Marsden-Kish addressed Sony’s decision in a statement saying, “While we are saddened that Sony will no longer have a presence at PAX East 2020, we look forward to welcoming our friends at Sony to future PAX events and are focused on making PAX East 2020 a successful and enjoyable event for all attendees and exhibitors.”

