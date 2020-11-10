‘Sorry for what happened’: Apologetic Cora returns as Red Sox manager after being let go for role in cheating scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - An apologetic Alex Cora on Tuesday said that he was grateful to be returning as manager of the Boston Red Sox less than a year after the club parted ways with him because of his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

Boston welcomed Cora back to Fenway Park just days after he finished a one-season suspension for his role in the Astros sign-stealing scheme during their 2017 championship run.

“Sorry for what happened and I’m sorry for what happened during the year,” Cora said during a news conference alongside Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, and General Manager Brian O’Halloran. “As a leader — and as a person that enjoys the game and loves to manage — I put this organization in a bad spot and for that I’m sorry.”

Flanked by Boston’s front office, Cora made sure to put his second chance in its proper perspective.

“I want to make sure that everybody knows that this situation is part of who I am for the rest of my career,” Cora explained. “I don’t people to make it seem like a great comeback story … I’m actually going to use this bad experience to make people better.”

Bloom called Cora’s actions in Houston a “big deal” but said the move to bring back the man who led Boston to the 2018 World Series title after a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins was the “right decision to move us forward.”

Cora also promised not to disappoint in his second stint with the club.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)