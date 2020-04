BOSTON (WHDH) - City “sound trucks” will soon be broadcasting information about the coronavirus throughout Boston’s neighborhoods.

The Public Works trucks with mounted loudspeakers will go through areas hit hardest by the virus, including Roxbury and Hyde Park, and broadcast information in multiple languages.

The trucks will first head out on Sunday.

