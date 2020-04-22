Sound trucks to broadcast COVID-19 prevention messages in multiple languages throughout Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Cambridge will be deploying Department of Public Works sound trucks to broadcast important COVID-19 prevention messages to parks and neighborhoods beginning Wednesday.

The messages will remind residents that the state’s stay-at-home advisory remains in effect, to wear face coverings whenever outside and to continue practicing social distancing.

“We are in a critical moment in our fight against this pandemic. In order to continue flattening the curve, we strongly urge residents to continue staying home,” Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and City Manager Louis DePasquale said in a joint statement. “We understand how difficult it is to be distant from loved ones, the need for social activities and the desire to return to normal life, but we are asking Cambridge residents to remain patient and continue to follow public health guidance.”

The messages will be broadcast in multiple languages during the afternoon hours.

Boston also implemented sound trucks to relay coronavirus information to residents over the weekend.

