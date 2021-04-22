‘Sounded like a bomb’: Explosion during gender reveal party rocks NH towns

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a large explosion during a gender reveal party rocked several towns in New Hampshire earlier this week, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an explosion at a quarry in the area of 18 Doore Road in Kingston on Tuesday night determined that the source of the blast was about 80 pounds of Tannerite, an over-the-counter explosive target used for firearms practice, according to the Kingston Police Department.

The explosion was so forceful that it was caught on a home security camera in another nearby town.

“It shook my house, it shook my whole foundation,” James Bouraphael said. “A picture fell off my wall.”

Another Granite Stater who lives nearby added that it “sounded like a bomb” went off.

Those who were holding the gender reveal party told officers that they thought it was safe to detonate the Tannerite in the quarry.

When this particular cannister of Tannerite exploded in front of about a dozen people, a cloud of blue smoke billowed into the air, signifying that a baby boy is on the way.

“I’m all up for celebrating having a baby and maybe sometimes I’m a little silly, but that was extreme and too far,” said Sarah Taglieri, who also felt the blast. “My children keep waking up in the middle of the night, swearing that they hear others blasts and that the house is coming down.”

The individual who purchased the Tannerite has since surrendered to police and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

Police have not yet announced what charges will be filed.

