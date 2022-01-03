HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after the driver of an SUV slammed into a home in Haverhill on Monday morning, leaving a woman and her dog trapped in the rubble.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Coffin Avenue found a GMC Yukon XL lodged halfway into the side of a home.

“It sounded like a bomb going off,” neighbor Derek Scatamacchia said. “I heard some screaming and dogs barking so I just got on the phone and called 911.”

The crash left the woman who lives in the home trapped upstairs with her dog because the SUV destroyed a staircase, according to Scatamacchia.

Video from the scene showed a gaping hole in the side of the home and piles of splintered debris inside.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

The woman and her dog were not injured.

It’s not clear what caused the crash but neighborhood resident Alissa Griffin said motorists routinely speed up and down the street.

