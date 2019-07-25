‘Sounded like a bomb’: Steel beams fall from crane outside TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway at a construction site outside of the TD Garden after a bundle of steel beams fell from a crane on Thursday afternoon.

The beams were hoisted about 40 feet in the air when they suddenly plummeted to the ground, sending workers scrambling to safety below, witnesses told 7’s Alex Diprato.

A truck that was parked at the site along Causeway Street near the famous Bobby Orr statue sustained significant damage.

A woman who was passing by the area says the beams fell several stories and that it sounded “like a bomb” when they hit the ground.

BREAKING: Witnesses say it sounded like a “bomb” as this construction material fell off a crane and hit a flatbed trailer. They say workers were sent running. No one was injured. @7News pic.twitter.com/mikU5un3NN — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) July 25, 2019

“The load was dangling and all of sudden it let go,” she said. “It sounded like a bomb. It was very loud.”

Work has since been halted at the construction site.

No injuries were reported.

The TD Garden closed at the end of June to undergo a multi-week renovation project.

The incident comes hours after a woman was struck and seriously injured by a piece of falling metal in the area of 85 Atlantic Ave.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for update online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)