Source: 1 dead after car crashes into tollbooth, bursts into flames in New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) — One person was killed Wednesday afternoon when a car crashed into a tollbooth at the Bedford toll plaza in New Hampshire and burst into flames, a source told 7News.
The fatal crash has closed the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike.
Authorities tell 7’s Steve Cooper that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed as it attempted to pass through an E-Z Pass lane. The car struck a concrete bumper, rolled over and then caught fire.
Images from the scene showed nothing but the vehicle’s charred remains.
Motorists are being urged to stay away from the area. Traffic is being detoured off Exit 13 at Airport Access Road.
The crash is under investigation.
