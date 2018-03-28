Source: 1 dead after car crashes into tollbooth, bursts into flames in New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) — One person was killed Wednesday afternoon when a car crashed into a tollbooth at the Bedford toll plaza in New Hampshire and burst into flames, a source told 7News.

The fatal crash has closed the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike.

Source: one dead after car crashes into toll booth in Bedford NH on route 3 North..northbound side is closed #7news — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 28, 2018

Authorities tell 7’s Steve Cooper that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed as it attempted to pass through an E-Z Pass lane. The car struck a concrete bumper, rolled over and then caught fire.

Images from the scene showed nothing but the vehicle’s charred remains.

burned out shell is all that's left of a car that crashed on the Everett turnpike toll plaza in Bedford NH #7News pic.twitter.com/0iNaIyBW63 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 28, 2018

Motorists are being urged to stay away from the area. Traffic is being detoured off Exit 13 at Airport Access Road.

The crash is under investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The Everett Turnpike northbound is closed at the Bedford Tolls. Traffic being detoured off Exit 13 (Airport Access Road). — NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) March 28, 2018

