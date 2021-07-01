BOSTON (WHDH) – Police are investigating after a rabbi was injured in a stabbing attack in Brighton on Thursday afternoon, law enforcement sources told 7NEWS.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being repeatedly stabbed outside of the Shaloh home, a Jewish day school, around 1:19 p.m., according to Boston Police Sgt. John T. Boyle.

The Shaloh home went into a temporary lockdown, as a group of campers was inside at the time of the incident. The group consisted of children ranging from three-year-olds to sixth graders, a 7NEWS source said.

The 7NEWS source said the man who was stabbed is a rabbi who teaches at the summer program, and he was wearing a yarmulke at the time of the incident. The attack was caught on surveillance video, the source said.

The rabbi is said to be “doing good,” the source added.

Another 7NEWS source said the suspect ran down the street, past the Brighton Commons park, and that is where police were able to arrest him.

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

“This terrible crime underscores the sense of vulnerability that many in the Jewish community feel today. Anti-Jewish activism has become a viral menace. We are grateful to the Boston Police Department for apprehending the alleged perpetrator of this crime. Whether or not it is determined to have been a hate crime, it is a clear reminder of the mounting peril many of us feel today,” AJC New England Regional Director Rob Leikind wrote in a statement. He said they are praying for the Rabbi.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)