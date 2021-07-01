BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a rabbi was injured after allegedly being stabbed repeatedly in Brighton on Thursday afternoon.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at Brighton Commons Park, across the street from a Hasidic center and school, according to Boston Police Sgt. John T. Boyle.

A 7NEWS Source said the man who was stabbed is a rabbi, who was wearing a yarmulke at the time of the stabbing. The incident was caught on surveillance video, the source said.

A suspect is in custody for the stabbing, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

