METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Evidence Response Team was dispatched to a Methuen commercial site Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.
A source tells 7NEWS that the agency is digging up the plot in search of human remains in connection with a homicide investigation.
Agents could be seen searching the area near Milk and Pleasant Valley streets, with heavy equipment digging for evidence.
The evidence response team has employed sonar equipment which can be helpful in locating evidence.
A spokesperson for FBI – Boston Division said there is no threat to public safety.
If nothing is found, crews will return Thursday for further inspection.
No additional information has been released.
