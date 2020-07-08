METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Evidence Response Team was dispatched to a Methuen commercial site Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

A source tells 7NEWS that the agency is digging up the plot in search of human remains in connection with a homicide investigation.

Agents could be seen searching the area near Milk and Pleasant Valley streets, with heavy equipment digging for evidence.

Sources tell @7News the @FBIBoston and local police agencies are digging up this commercial property in Methuen, looking for human remains in connection with a homicide investigation. The evidence response team has sonar equipment which can be helpful in locating evidence. pic.twitter.com/Gy7sEOjJ1i — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) July 8, 2020

The evidence response team has employed sonar equipment which can be helpful in locating evidence.

A spokesperson for FBI – Boston Division said there is no threat to public safety.

If nothing is found, crews will return Thursday for further inspection.

No additional information has been released.

