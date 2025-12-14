COVENTRY, R.I. (WHDH) - The person of interest in the horrific shooting at Brown University that left 2 dead and 9 injured was taken into custody at a Hampton Inn in Coventry, Rhode Island, a 7NEWS source says.

Investigators could be seen going in and out of the hotel through a side door to collect evidence.

CNN shared video of heavily armed officers and agents inside the hotel, where guests were awoken to a chaotic scene on Sunday morning.

“This morning I woke up, came downstairs, and said ‘What are these cops doing here?’ There were FBI, marshals, local police, I said, ‘Something must be going on,” said hotel guest Mark Lafountaine. “The way they were parked, I knew something was going on.”

The FBI and Coventry and Providence police did not immediately respond to a requests for information.

