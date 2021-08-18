MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An unattended death investigation is underway in Milford after a body was found inside a storage unit.

A 7NEWS source said a man in his forties was found dead inside a locked storage unit at a facility on Beech Street Wednesday. The source said the victim appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds and a slash to the neck.

An autopsy conducted on the victim reportedly revealed the manner of death was a homicide, according to the source.

State police troopers assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

7NEWS has been told police have been blocking off the entrance to the facility since the beginning of the week.

Wes Savard says he has stored things here for decades and every now and then people are able to sneak into the units and camp out.

Joe Lahoud, who owns a pizza place nearby, agreed.

“There’s been two or three people over the last year that we’ve suspected might live there,” he said. “They order food and walk over and this is not a place you just walk over to.”

No additional information was immediately available.

Worcester District Attorney and law enforcement back at Milford storage facility tonight. Dead body was found in unit earlier this week. #7News pic.twitter.com/t7ppqFaLa7 — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) August 19, 2021

