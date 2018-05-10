Source: Police investigating reported home invasion in Lawrence

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a reported home invasion in Lawrence, a source told 7News.
Investigators do not believe the home invasion was a random act and say it appears to be drug-related, sources tell 7News Steve Cooper.
They are now looking for a suspect.
A photo sent to 7News from the scene showed a woman with a baby leaving a home on Andover Street while police officers gather outside.
