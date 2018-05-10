Source: Police investigating reported home invasion in Lawrence

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a reported home invasion in Lawrence, a source told 7News.

Investigators do not believe the home invasion was a random act and say it appears to be drug-related, sources tell 7News Steve Cooper.

They are now looking for a suspect.

Sources: apparent home invasion in Lawrence..victim jumped out a window…police searching for a suspect #7news pic.twitter.com/Z8WBJnJGvz — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 10, 2018

Source: Lawrence home invasion was not a random act and appears to be drug related…suspect took off #7news pic.twitter.com/hoytnNRKrS — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 10, 2018

A photo sent to 7News from the scene showed a woman with a baby leaving a home on Andover Street while police officers gather outside.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 7News online and on-air for the latest updates.

