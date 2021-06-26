BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the people allegedly shot and killed by a suspect in Winthrop on Saturday afternoon was a retired Massachusetts state trooper, a source has told 7NEWS.

After a man crashed a truck into a car and a building in Winthrop Saturday, he allegedly shot and killed a woman and a man before police shot and killed him, officials said.

Officials have not identified the suspect or the victims, but a source told 7NEWS the man allegedly killed by the suspect was a retired state trooper. When the man’s body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Boston, a group of state troopers, Boston police officers and Boston firefighters lined Albany Street to salute the van carrying his body.

