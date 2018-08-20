Sources: 1 dead after police chase, shootout in Rochester, NH

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a shootout with police after a car chase came to a crashing end in Rochester, New Hampshire, law enforcement sources said.

Police officers shot and killed an individual who they had been pursuing in the area of 125 Oak Street, 7’s Steve Cooper reports.

Details regarding the suspect and pursuit were not immediately available.

One dead after officer involved shooting in Rochester NH #7News pic.twitter.com/blkE9Y9Sfy — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 20, 2018

No officers were injured during the incident.

The area has since been roped off with crime tape.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher Wagner said an investigation into the officer-involved shooting is “unfolding.”

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on air and online for more details.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)