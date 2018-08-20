Sources: 1 dead after police pursuit, shootout in Rochester, NH

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a shootout with police after a car chase came to a crashing end in Rochester, New Hampshire, law enforcement sources said.

Police officers shot and killed a man who they had been pursuing in the area of Oak Street and Route 125, 7’s Michael Yoshida reports.

The victim’s name has not been made public and it’s not clear what sparked the pursuit.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

One dead after officer involved shooting in Rochester NH #7News pic.twitter.com/blkE9Y9Sfy — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 20, 2018

An intersection where the incident unfolded has been roped off with crime tape. Several armed police officers could be seen in the area.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher Wagner said an investigation into the officer-involved shooting is “unfolding.”

Investigators are expected to release more information Monday night.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)