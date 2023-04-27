WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - One person is injured following a pipe bomb explosion in Weare, New Hampshire Thursday morning, according to 7NEWS sources.

Fire, police, and EMS responded to the area of Sugar Hill Road around 7 a.m.

Concord Stage Road was shut down immediately and reopened around 7:30 a.m. Sugar Hill Road north leading into Hopkinton remains closed as of 9 a.m.

The condition of the person who was injured is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation, but sources say it is not terrorist related.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)