BOSTON (WHDH) – Sources tell 7News that one person has been shot by a State Police trooper near exit 18 on Interstate 93 southbound.

Sources say a trooper fired a shot at a suspect on the Expressway, Saturday evening. The incident is reportedly connected to a group who had been on motorcycles and quads during the day throughout Boston.

The group encountered State Police on the Expressway, and sources say that’s when the trooper fired one shot. Sources say the victim has a non-life threatening injuries.

As many as seven people have been arrested, according to 7News sources.

