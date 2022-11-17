BOSTON (WHDH) - Sources tell 7NEWS the remains of at least two infants or fetuses were found in a freezer in South Boston.

The Suffolk County DA and Boston Police were back at the building which contains several condo units on East Broadway today.

Yesterday, a cleaning person found the remains in a freezer and called police.

Nearby residents were rattled by the shocking development.

“It’s just really awful to think about and to know that that was right next door,” said nearby resident Katie Reilly.

The Medical Examiner’s Office and Boston police could be seen conducting an investigation for hours Thursday night before resuming their work Friday morning.

