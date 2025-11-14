BOSTON (WHDH) - Two tow yard workers were injured after a person who had been arrested earlier in the day for driving with a suspended license tried to steal his vehicle back from a tow yard in Charlestown, sources tell 7NEWS.

Officers responding to the incident learned that when the tow company refused to release the vehicle, the person tried to drive it off the lot and struck and injured two employees, according to sources.

The vehicle was found a short time later unoccupied and the driver was placed under arrest. Their name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

