STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three children whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert out of Stoughton Friday have been found safe in Boston, state police said.

State police reported that they were looking for Ashyley Vazquez, who was believed to have kidnapped three children, ages 8, 9, and 11.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)