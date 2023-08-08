BOSTON (WHDH) - Law enforcement sources tell 7NEWS that a dead body found at a Boston public works facility was the result of a 311 complaint about trash left on a sidewalk.

Residents who live on Winchester Street say they walked past the shopping cart that appeared to be full of trash several times before city workers came to retrieve it.

Boston police have confirmed a man’s body was found at a nearby processing facility, which was transformed into a crime scene after the discovery was made Monday.

“I think it’s completely inhumane, it’s disgusting,” said nearby resident Mary O’Beirne of news of the body being left on the street. “It’s disgraceful.”

Boston police say they’ll have more information after an autopsy is completed.

They’re hoping to have those results Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)