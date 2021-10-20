LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people, including four juveniles and a parent, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a fight near Lawrence High School, law enforcement sources said.

The fight broke out at a park near campus after school got out for the day, according to the sources.

The mother of one of the juveniles who was arrested was also taken into custody for allegedly intervening in the arrest of her son.

There have been several recent emergency meetings in the city following a string of violence at the school.

Staff turnover and the stress of students returning to in-person learning have contributed to the problem, according to administrators.

Wednesday’s incident remains under investigation.

