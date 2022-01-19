BOSTON (WHDH) - Attorney General Maura Healey is expected to announce her run for governor soon, sources tell 7NEWS.

In December, current Governor Charlie Baker announced he would not run for reelection.

Healey assumed her role as attorney general in 2015.

