Sources: As many as 4 people shot outside Pelham, NH church, suspect in custody

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after as many as four people were shot at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire on Saturday morning, sources tell 7NEWS.

State troopers, police officers, ambulances, and other emergency response vehicles could be seen in the parking lot of the New England Pentecostal Church on Bridge Street around 11 a.m.

The area was blocked off with crime scene tape.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu confirmed the shooting investigation in a tweet.

Sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper that the shooter is in custody and as many as four people were shot.

At least one person was taken from the scene to Lowell General Hospital.

Their condition was not immediately released.

With shooter in custody, Pelham NH church crime scene is now frozen so detectives can collect evidence #7news pic.twitter.com/5izEsMXHOi — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 12, 2019

Shooting at church in Pelham New Hampshire…sources say shooter is in custody…condition of victims unknown #7News — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 12, 2019

State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH. While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) October 12, 2019

