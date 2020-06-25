Sources: Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Pepperell

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after police shot and wounded a knife-wielding suspect in Pepperell on Thursday, law enforcement sources said.
Police serving an arrest warrant in the town opened fire on the suspect after the individual began wrestling with an officer, sources told 7’s Steve Cooper.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.
No officers were injured in the altercation.
There were no additional details immediately available.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
