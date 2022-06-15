LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a 3-year-old Lowell boy who has been missing since Tuesday morning has been found, according to sources.

The boy, who has only been identified as Harry, was last seen on Freda Lane at his babysitter’s house Tuesday morning. The call to police came in at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sources say the body was found near Freda Lane. The Middlesex County District Attorney’s office sealed off the scene before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Breaking: sources say body of missing 3 year old in Lowell has been located near Freda Lane..detectives from Middlesex County DA’s office have the scene sealed off #7News pic.twitter.com/oFi5qfRHUL — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 15, 2022

