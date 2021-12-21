SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a 40-year-old Woburn woman whose disappearance last weekend prompted an alert from police was found on the side of the road in Saugus on Tuesday, sources told 7’s Steve Cooper.

Sherell Pringle, 40, had not been heard from since Saturday, according to the Woburn Police Department.

Lynn and Boston police were assisting Woburn police with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on Pringle’s whereabouts is urged to contact Woburn police 781-933-1212.

