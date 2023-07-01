BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara was driving with a revoked license in an unregistered and uninsured car with an expired inspection sticker when she left the roadway and crashed through a fence and into a house in Jamaica Plain on Friday, according to 7NEWS sources.

Lara’s child, who was taken to the hospital and received stitches following the crash, was not in a booster seat, as required by state law for his age and size, sources said.

According to redacted police report and a statement issued by Lara’s Office, she was driving down Centre Street near the monument when she says a car pulled away from the curb, forcing her to swerve.

She told officers in the back of an ambulance that she was unable to hit the brakes in time, according to the report.

The driver of the other car involved told officers he though Lara was speeding and that he was not close to hitting her.

In a statement, Lara’s chief of staff said, in part, “It was a scary situation for everyone involved but thankfully Councilor Lara and (her son) are expected to make a full recovery. She asks for privacy at this time.”

Lara is expected to be summonsed on several charges, including operating a motor vehicle without a license and operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle. She is expected to appear in court in West Roxbury.

