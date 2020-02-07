Sources: Brigham and Women’s shooting suspect shot after police chase into Brookline

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect in a shooting near Brigham and Women’s Hospital was shot by police after leading officers on a car chase into Brookline on Friday morning, 7NEWS has learned.

Boston police officers and Brigham and Women’s security personnel responding to a reported shooting in the area of 60 Fenwood Road found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, law enforcement sources told 7’s Steve Cooper.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and crashed in Brookline, where police opened fire on them in the area of Hammond Street and Route 9.

Video from the scene showed several police cruisers swarming the area and officers roping off the intersection with crime scene tape.

Although there is no current threat to the public, police say there will be road closures near the scene and people should avoid the area.

The hospital announced that the active shooter situation was “all clear” around 10 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

Brigham and Women's Hospital Security & Boston Police confirm that the active shooter situation is all clear. — Brigham and Women's (@BrighamWomens) February 7, 2020

