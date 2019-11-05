Sources: Brothers arrested in man’s death outside Quincy American Legion Post

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a father of three who died from injuries he suffered in a fight outside of an American Legion Post in Quincy earlier this year, officials announced Tuesday.

The suspects, whose names have not been released, are brothers and are the sons of a former Quincy police officer and the siblings of a current member of the force, sources tell 7News.

They are slated to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Wednesday, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Chris McCallum, of Bridgewater, died on Jan. 28 after he was seriously injured outside the Robert I. Nickerson American Legion Post on Moon Island Road two days earlier.

Police say officers responding to a report of a large fight at the bar found McCallum unconscious and bleeding.

“He grew up here.” McCallum’s mother Kathie said. “I never thought he would die here.”

The state medical examiner’s office filed a death certificate in August, which indicated the 44-year-old died from blunt force trauma and that his manner of death was a homicide.

After his death, McCallum’s wife, Kathy, described him as “the most kind, loving husband.”

McCallum’s family claims her husband was sucker-punched in an attempt to break up the brawl.

In light of this update, a family spokesperson released a statement reading:

“The McCallum family is grateful to the Norfolk County District Attorney and State Police for their nine-month investigation of Chris McCallum’s death. We continue to struggle with his loss daily and look forward to finding him justice through the court system. The McCallum family will never be the same without his loving presence.”

Kathie McCallum said she will attend the arraignment in the hopes of getting the answers she and her family need.

“The state police have been incredible. They really have. They have been working hard through the whole thing with this and I have to thank them for that,” she said.

McCallum’s father Bill said that no matter what comes out in court, they will never be able to move on from the death of their son.

“This is a little overwhelming for us right now. I mean it took us by surprise today,” he said. “We are grateful for the arrest but there will never be closure, ever.”

Both are now saying they would like to see the accused spend time behind bars.

“I want their lives to be ruined after they ruined ours,” Kathie said.

“Our son is gone forever and he should not be gone forever,” Bill continued. “He should be here today. I’m not and eye for an eye guy but I think these guys should spend some time in jail for what they did.”

Details on the investigation are currently under seal but the district attorney’s office says additional information is expected to be released in court on Wednesday.

