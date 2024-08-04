BOSTON (WHDH) - Cardinal Sean O’Malley is retiring from his position as the archbishop of Boston, according to 7NEWS sources.

A formal announcement is expected Monday. O’Malley has served as archbishop for the city for 20 years and is a close personal friend of Pope Francis. He is expected to be replaced by the current Bishop of Providence, Richard G. Henning.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)