Sources confirm Boston Police Commissioner William Evans to announce retirement

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans is set to announce his retirement from the department to take a job with Boston College.

Evans, 59, will announce his retirement from the Boston Police Department at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Boston City Hall, sources told 7News.

He will take over as the head of Public Safety at Boston College when retiring Chief John King departs in August, sources said.

Sources also told 7News Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross is being considered a strong possible replacement for Evans.

Evans served as police commissioner for more than four years and played a critical role in the response to the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 while serving as commander of the department’s uniformed force.

He has held every rank within the department during his 38-year career.

